Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Hamas urges pressure on Israel to end siege of Gaza hospitals

April 26, 2024 at 8:14 am

Efforts are underway to reactivate the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which was out of service due to Israeli attacks, in Gaza on April 21, 2024. [Doaa Albaz - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian group, Hamas, on Thursday urged the international community to pressure Israel to lift its siege imposed on the health sector in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gaza’s health authorities have warned that generators could soon stop working in hospitals due to a lack of fuel.

Hamas, in a statement, said Israel hinders every attempt in operation of hospitals, which have already been damaged in the course of Israel’s devastating onslaught against Gaza.

Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, said the Gaza war has “completely obliterated” the health system there, and the right to health has been decimated at “every level”.

Israel has continued its military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on 7 October, 2023.

Since then, it has killed more than 34,000 people in the blocked enclave and wounded many more besides causing internal displacement, destroying more than half of the Territory’s infrastructure, and created conditions of famine.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and has raided several medical facilities.

OPINION: The international community sensationalises Israel genocide in Gaza

