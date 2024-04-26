Israel withdraws Nahal Brigade to rest before Rafah invasion

Israel’s Nahal Brigade has withdrawn from the Gaza Strip and has been replaced by the 679th Armored Brigade and the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

Hebrew sources reported that over the last three months, the Nahal Brigade was assigned to secure the corridor separating the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army claimed that the brigade’s soldiers killed around 1,000 resistance fighters in the corridor and destroyed 20 kilometres of tunnels.

The occupation army mentioned that the brigade is taking a short rest in preparation for a looming ground attack in Rafah city.

As part of their preparations for invading Rafah, the occupying army has forcibly displaced between 100,000 to 150,000 Palestinians from the city to the Mawasi and Khan Yunis areas, according to army data. The remaining population of Rafah is estimated to be around 1.2 million, and they are expected to be forcibly removed at a later stage.

