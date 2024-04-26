Saudi to host Gaza conference with US

Saudi Arabia plans to host a meeting next Monday to discuss Gaza’s future with foreign officials, including US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, the talks in Riyadh may also include UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, and key officials from the European Union, Jordan, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the Palestinian Authority.

The report says officials from Israel, which does not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and Hamas are not thought to be attending.

