Hamas confirms commitment to its demands following 18-nation statement

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas renewed its expression of openness to any proposals that would lead to the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip and an end to the Israeli war that has been ongoing for more than 200 days.

The movement issued a statement responding to a previous statement issued by the US and 17 other countries demanding Hamas’s: “Immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for over 200 days.”

Hamas said that it followed with “interest” and expressed its regret that: “The statement did not address basic issues for our people who are suffering under the burden of a comprehensive genocidal war and did not stress the need for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of the occupation army from the Gaza Strip. This is in addition to the ambiguity surrounding other issues.”

It also spoke of its openness to any ideas or proposals that take into account the just needs and rights of the Palestinian people, represented by a complete cessation of the aggression against them; the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip; the unconditional and unrestricted return of the displaced; reconstruction; lifting the siege and moving forward with reaching a serious prisoner exchange deal through the Palestinian people receiving their full legitimate national rights by self-determination.

The movement called on the US administration, the countries that signed the statement and the international community: “To lift the lid on the crime of genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against children and defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip and to put pressure to end it, as an urgent priority,” as well as stand against the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

