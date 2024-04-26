Israel must end war for hostages to be released, Hamas says

Hamas’s spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said that the movement demanded that Israel end the war as part of any deal to release the prisoners of war held in Gaza.

Abu Zuhri’s remarks came after the leaders of the 18 countries, including US President Joe Biden, called for the immediate release of all hostages held in the Strip.

The leaders referred to a proposed deal to release the hostages and end the war, which will allow the Palestinians to return to the northern areas of the Strip and which will expand the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“We emphasise that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities,” the statement read.

The text was signed by the leaders of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Argentina, Austria, Germany, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Thailand.

Hamas has repeatedly said it will not back down on its demands, including a complete end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Strip, the return of Palestinians to all areas of Gaza and the end of the siege so vital humanitarian aid can reach those who need it most.

