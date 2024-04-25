Middle East Monitor
Families of Israel hostages slam gov’t failure to return them

April 25, 2024 at 10:19 am

Israeli police intervene against relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza who blockaded the building where Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir was attending an event at the Museum of Jewish Art in the same area during a protest in West Jerusalem on April 24, 2024 [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]

The families of Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza have slammed the Israeli government’s failure to return them more than six months after waging a devastating war on the besieged enclave with the alleged aim of bringing them home.

This comes as news circulated that the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, toured “areas that witnessed gunfights between the resistance and the Israeli occupation army, where he met some of the movement’s fighters on the ground.”

The families said Sinwar was on the streets, while “the hostages languish in basements,” describing this as “an image of Israeli failure.”

“The news of Al-Sinwar’s exit to the streets of Gaza has been verified and revealed by reliable intelligence sources that he emerged from the depths of the tunnels, where the kidnapped remain,” the families said, adding that if the kidnapped people are not a top priority for the government, “there will be no redemption, and there will be no victory.”

Thousands of Israeli demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday demanding new elections and urging the government to take further measures to return the 133 prisoners of war held in Gaza.

