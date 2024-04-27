Israeli army detains 20 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Saturday detained 20 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since 7 October to 8,480.

The latest arrests took place mostly in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Hebron, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Jenin.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces physically assaulted and abused Palestinians, while damaging their homes and property, the statement added.

As it has continued to wage its offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, the Israeli army has also stepped up raids and arrests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 491 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since 7 October.

