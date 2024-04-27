Potential US presidential candidate Cornel West jumps over fence to join student sit-in

US thinker, anti-racism activist and potential US presidential candidate Cornel West has appeared at university student demonstrations against the Israeli occupation’s attacks on Gaza and demanded an end to apartheid against the Palestinians.

West was seen jumping over a metal fence on his way to a student demonstration at Columbia University to deliver a speech in support of the protesters.

West was born on 2 June 1953 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is the grandson of Reverend Clifton L. West, pastor of the Tulsa Metropolitan Baptist Church, later studying at Princeton University and becoming a university professor.

West joined the Graduate School of Philosophy at Princeton University in 1973, where he earned a master’s and a doctorate in philosophy in 1980.

After obtaining his doctorate, he returned to Harvard University, earning his undergraduate degree to teach philosophy, religion and African American studies. He then taught at Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He also taught at other universities, such as Princeton and in Paris.

His many books analyse issues of race, class and justice, tracing the history of philosophy, combined with a political perspective based on democratic socialism, a Christian moral sensibility and a philosophical orientation informed by the tradition of US pragmatism.

One of his most famous books is Race Matters, which is a collection of essays published precisely one year after the 1992 Los Angeles riots, sparked by the acquittal of four white police officers on charges of aggravated assault after severely beating Rodney King, an African American driver.

West has always been politically and academically active, passionate about communicating with a wide range of audiences, and does not hesitate to participate in demonstrations or lend his name or presence to causes he feels are just.

At times, his activism created tensions with the administrations of the universities where he taught, leading to his resignation from Harvard University.

In June 2023, West announced his intention to run for the 2024 US presidential election and confirmed in October that he would run as an independent.

As a professor at Columbia University, West participated in the ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations that gained momentum after more than 100 students were arrested on campus after its president, Minouche Shafik, who is of Egyptian descent, called the police to intervene.

In a speech addressing the students at the Columbia University campus, West expressed: “I stand here in solidarity with each and every one of you because we are in solidarity with human suffering, especially when it is imposed by human beings, and I am talking about the indescribable genocide of our precious Palestinians in Gaza.”

