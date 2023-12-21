US presidential candidate Cornel West says Netanyahu and the Israeli military need to be brought before the ICC for war crimes
US philosopher and 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli military need to be brought before the International Criminal Court for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. West says Netanyahu’s repeated invocation of ‘Amalek’ and using Judaic scripture to justify the killing of Palestinians is proof of genocidal intent.
December 21, 2023 at 2:05 pm