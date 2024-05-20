Israel settlers attack Palestinian property in West Bank

Israeli settlers yesterday launched a series of attacks targeting property, homes and cars in the north and south of the occupied West Bank.

Palestine TV reported that “Dozens of settlers launched an attack on the village of Yatma, south of Nablus.”

It added that the settlers “set fire to a garage and attacked citizens’ homes on the outskirts of the village.”

The channel showed videos of smoke and flames consuming a number of cars.

In the city of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, settlers seized a truck loaded with fodder.

“Settlers attacked a truck loaded with fodder in the Al-Mayadeen area in Wadi Qana before they seized it,” it reported.

The agency also revealed that another truck was attacked in the Nablus area, adding that “settlers attacked a truck loaded with grains and fodder provided as aid from Jordan to Nablus farmers, claiming that it was carrying flour to the Gaza Strip.”

Settlers also “threw stones at citizens’ vehicles passing through the road connecting the cities of Ramallah and Jericho, causing them damage and hindering the movement of citizens in the area,” according to the agency.

Earlier yesterday, settlers attacked two trucks heading to the Gaza Strip, loaded with food supplies at the Tarqumiya crossing northwest of Hebron.

They destroyed part of the cargo and threw it on the ground to prevent the aid from reaching citizens in the Gaza Strip, according to Wafa.

The Palestinian agency explained that it was the second attack within a week in the same place.

In parallel with the devastating war on Gaza, illegal settlers have escalated their attacks in the occupied West Bank. Some 506 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories since 7 October, more than 5,000 have been injured, while 8,775 have been detained by occupation forces, according to official Palestinian data.