Huawei and UNESCO launch digital literacy initiative in Morocco

Chinese tech giant Huawei has teamed up with UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) to launch a comprehensive digital literacy initiative in Morocco, aiming to improve the digital skills of 10,000 Moroccan educators by 2025.

The initiative is part of a broader effort under the Global Education Coalition and the Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) to integrate effective technology use in literacy instruction and learning, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Huawei announced that the new programme will combine the efforts of UIL, the UNESCO Regional Office for the Maghreb, and the Moroccan National Agency for the Fight against Illiteracy (ANLCA).

According to a press release from last week’s launch ceremony in Rabat, Isabell Kempf, director of UIL, said: “Literacy is the cornerstone of lifelong learning and a critical driver of sustainable development.”

“In today’s digital age, it’s imperative that literacy programmes fully embrace the potential of technology,” she added.

📢 BREAKING Today, @UIL @UNESCO_Maghreb and @ANLCAcom, with support from @Huawei launched a digital skills training for #literacy educators in Morocco 🇲🇦! This initiative aims to empower 10,000 literacy teachers by 2025. Learn more ℹ️https://t.co/6rNSuD09I8 pic.twitter.com/XbUujf3L1x — UNESCO-UIL (@UIL) April 23, 2024

Additionally, the initiative will create opportunities for more women in the tech industry, supported by Huawei’s commitment to global digital talent development, which includes significant investments in training programmes like “Women in Tech” and partnerships aimed at narrowing the gender gap in STEM fields.

“By strengthening the digital skills of literacy trainers, we contribute to empowering individuals and fostering sustainable community development. We are committed to working together to ensure that every individual, regardless of their context, has access to quality education that meets the challenges of the current digital era,” stated Eric Falt, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Maghreb.

The educational project not only strengthens Huawei’s footprint in the North African digital economy but also supports Morocco’s long-term objectives to become a leader in digital literacy and technology-driven education in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4.

