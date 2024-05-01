Israel forces open fire at suspects on Egypt border

An Israeli military force yesterday opened fire at suspects in the Mount Harif area on the Egyptian border, Israeli Army Radio reported.

No Israeli soldiers were injured, the report added, stating that the suspects attempted to smuggle drugs into Israeli territories, causing damage to the infrastructure of the separation barrier between Egypt and Israel.

In a related context, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call on Monday from US President Joe Biden.

The Egyptian Presidency stated in a press release that the call addressed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations and Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners between the conflicting parties.

The press release emphasised the looming threat of military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, warning of the potentially catastrophic consequences that could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis in the Strip as well as its impact on the security and stability of the area, stressing the need to work on preventing the conflict from expanding.

Al-Sisi emphasised the necessity of allowing access to sufficient humanitarian aid in Gaza, outlining Egypt’s intensive efforts in this regard. He also stressed the significance of the two-state solution in achieving peace, security and stability in the region, according to the statement.

