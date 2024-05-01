Palestinian students persist amid Israel 'education genocide' in Gaza

Education in Gaza, suspended for over seven months due to Israel’s ongoing attack, is being revived through the efforts of a group of Palestinian educators, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel, among other atrocities, has committed ”education genocide” on the Gaza Strip, demolishing 103 schools, while partially damaging 309 other educational institutions, according to the Gazan authorities.

Despite the wholesale destruction and displacement, Palestinians continue their effort to uphold their right to education through various projects.

One such program in central Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah has seen a “Read” education tent spring up among the thousands of others housing internally displaced people.

The tent, established by the Ruwwad Al-Amal (Pioneers of Hope) Education and Training Centre, collaborated with teachers to bring joy to students who have been unable to attend school for over 200 days.

Anadolu visited the education tent and spoke with the students and educators there.

‘Great interest’

Shakir Durra, owner of the Ruwwad Al-Amal Education and Training Centre in Gaza, initiated the project to educate displaced children and sought support from educational institutions across the Territory.

Durra said that around 1,000 students in a shelter were planning to attend classes between 8 a.m. to 5/6 p.m.

“Children and their families have been waiting since morning to register. There is great interest. We want (their) support for this idea and project,” he said.

“Despite the bombardment, destruction and difficult conditions in Gaza, we will work to sustain our lives and educate our children in Gaza,” he added.

‘Nothing is impossible’

Meanwhile, award-winning chemistry teacher, Nuha Hillis, who won the Global Teacher Prize in 2021, said she supported the project, aimed at reaching as many students as possible.

Hillis noted that they launched their journey with the slogan “Nothing is impossible”.

“We do not want Palestinian students to remain uneducated. The most beautiful aspect of this initiative is that it embraces students from all over Gaza,” she added.

“The success of the initiative is evident from the interest shown by the students. Students start waiting and preparing at 5 a.m.,” she stated.

Remain educated, cultured

Arabic teacher, Asil Mahmud, stressed a significant gap in student learning due to their absence from classes for about seven months.

He emphasised the challenges of teaching amid high tensions, with almost no resources, saying it limited their ability to provide education.

“The Palestinian people will remain educated and cultured, as always,” Mahmud said, expressing hope for the end of the war and students returning to their classes.

‘Nice to study, even in a tent’

Yasemin, a student at the tent, expressed their determination to receive education despite Israeli attacks and challenging conditions in Gaza.

“We are trying to compensate for the lost school year here. We will continue to study. We are very pleased that they opened this tent,” she said.

“We reviewed English and other subjects. I am very happy that they came and provided us with education. We are happy to receive education even in a tent, and we are determined to continue,” said Yasemin, who wants to become a paediatrician.

