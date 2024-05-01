Yemen: STC ‘abandons’ separatist agenda, joins Saudi-backed Islah Party

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has reportedly abandoned its separatist ambitions and joined a new political alliance with the Islah Party and other groups loyal to the Saudi-led coalition.

According to a report published today by the Yemen Press Agency, citing political sources, this collaboration was announced following a workshop in the internationally-recognised government’s interim capital, Aden.

It was facilitated by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), which included various political parties and groups from regions such as Hadhramaut, Shabwa and Mahrah. The Sanaa-based outlet reported that the workshop led to the establishment of a preparatory committee aimed at creating a democratic political bloc uniting all Yemeni factions supportive of the coalition.

Fadl Al-Ja’adi, a key member of the STC, is said to have played a key role in forming this alliance, highlighting its intent to address the “southern issue” as a core element in resolving broader national concerns. The move has, however, sparked controversy among STC supporters, who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with some calling for the removal of Al-Ja’adi from his leadership position due to perceived compromises on southern independence aspirations.

Commenting on the outcomes of the workshop, Fuad Rashid, the head of the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary Movement residing in Cairo, said that the outcomes of the workshop indicate the STC’s abandonment of its project demanding the return of Yemen to its pre-unity status in May 1990.

Separately, on Monday, six STC fighters were killed by an explosive device attributed to Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

