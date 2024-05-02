Hundreds of police file onto UCLA near pro-Palestinian protest camp

Hundreds of helmeted police descended onto the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles after darkness fell yesterday, preparing to clear out a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the previous night by pro-Israel supporters, Reuters reports.

The impending crackdown at UCLA is the latest flashpoint for mounting tensions on US college campuses where protests over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza have led to law enforcement confronting unarmed protesters in a heavy handed manner.

Starting around sunset, officers in tactical gear began filing onto the UCLA campus adjacent to a complex of tents occupied by throngs of demonstrators. Some protesters were seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the raid a day after the university declared the encampment unlawful.

Hundreds of cops from LAPD, CHPD and LASD are moving in w/tactical gear on anti-genocide protesters at UCLA These are the same cops who disappeared for 4 hours as a Zionist mob assaulted protesters w/ metal pipes, pyrotechnics and pepper spray last night pic.twitter.com/XHy9LcmbFi — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 2, 2024

Hundreds of other pro-Palestinian activists who assembled outside the tent city jeered police with shouts of “Shame on you”, some banging on drums and waving Palestinian flags, as officers marched onto the campus grounds.

The demonstrators, many wearing the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, also chanted, “Disclose, divest, we will not stop. We will not rest”, and “Free free Palestine”.

A much smaller group of demonstrators waving Israeli flags urged the police to shut down the encampment, yelling, “Hey hey, ho-ho, the occupation has got to go.”

But police officers stood by on the periphery of the tents for hours – presumably to let crowds of onlookers thin out – awaiting word from commanders to remove barricades and march into the encampment to arrest occupants who refused to leave.

Prior to moving in, police with a loudspeaker urged the demonstrators to clear the protest area in a grassy plaza between the landmark twin-tower auditorium Royce Hall and the main undergraduate library.

UCLA had cancelled classes for the day after a group of masked counter-demonstrators mounted a surprise assault on the peaceful protest late Tuesday night.

Members of the pro-Palestinian group said fireworks were thrown at them and they were beaten with bats and sticks. University officials blamed the disturbance on “instigators” and vowed an investigation.

Just as Trump's racist rhetoric fueled anti-Asian violence, Biden's despicable lie that anti-war protesters are "anti-semitic" has fueled violence against peaceful protesters. At UCLA last night, the violence came from those supporting Biden's Israel-Gaza policy.#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/3wzbVKQse0 — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) May 1, 2024

The confrontation went on for two or three hours into early Wednesday morning before police restored order. A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom later criticised the “limited and delayed campus law enforcement response” to the unrest as “unacceptable.”

As the much-expanded police force entered the campus last night to clear the encampment, some of the protesters were heard yelling at them, “Where were you yesterday?”

UCLA officials said the campus operations would resume on a limited basis today and tomorrow.

Last night’s police operation came a day after police in New York City arrested pro-Palestinian activists who occupied a building at Columbia University and removed a tent city from the campus of the Ivy League school.

Police arrested a total of about 300 people at Columbia and City College of New York, Mayor Eric Adams said. Many of those arrested were charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

Ninety pro-Palestinian demonstrators – students and outsiders – were arrested at Dartmouth University in New Hampshire yesterday, the Hanover Police Department said. They were charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Students have rallied or set up tent encampments at dozens of schools across the US in recent days, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanding schools divest from companies that support Israel’s government. Many of the schools have called in police to quell the protests.

