Palestine Red Crescent helps Khan Yunis’ Al-Amal Hospital resume partial operations

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) resumed, Thursday, partial operations at the Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis, Anadolu Agency reports.

The medical facility had been out of service for over a month following an Israeli army raid amid its ongoing war on the enclave.

Medical staff at Al-Amal Hospital resumed work in some departments for the first time in over a month since the Israeli incursion of Khan Yunis, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

“The baby Muhammad Luay Al-Raqab is the first birth case after the reopening of the maternity ward at the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis,” the non-governmental organisation said on X.

On 24 March, Israeli forces stormed Al-Amal Hospital amid heavy gunfire and carried out excavations in the surrounding area, according to a Palestinian Red Crescent statement at the time.

In the same month, the society announced the complete shutdown of the hospital after Israeli troops forced medical teams to evacuate the hospital and closed its entrances with earth mounds. The invading forces later withdrew from the city on 7 April.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the 7 October Hamas incursion, which killed around 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Tel Aviv, in comparison, has killed nearly 34,600 Palestinians and wounded 77,700 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in the Palestinian Territory.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement besides a crippling blockade on food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

