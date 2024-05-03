Qatar an essential, trusted partner for UN work: UNGA President

Denis Francis, President of the current session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has lauded Qatar’s support for the work of the United Nations in areas of peacekeeping, security, education and sports, local Qatari media reports.

According to the report, he emphasised that the United Nations considers Qatar a reliable and essential partner in fulfilling its various roles.

Francis said Qatar supports the work of the United Nations in achieving its diverse goals, in addition to its readiness to share its capabilities with others to assist in supporting development, as well as its distinctive hosting of major international sports events.

He noted that, within United Nations circles, Qatar is known as a country that can always be relied upon to achieve multiple accomplishments.

He explained that the meeting of Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly, currently hosted in Doha over two days, aims to identify pathways that can define solutions to some of the challenges facing the world.

He pointed out that the Council operates independently of governments and the resulting solutions and ideas represent the culmination of knowledge and experience gained by Council members who have extensive backgrounds in United Nations work.

