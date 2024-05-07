Hamas accepts ceasefire, Israel vows to go ahead with Rafah assault

The head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, informed Qatar and Egypt of the movement’s acceptance of the proposed ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip. However Israel has vowed to press ahead with its military offensive on Rafah.

The movement said in a statement published on its website, “In a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and the Egyptian Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel, Haniyeh informed them that Hamas accepts their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement.” No further details were provided.

Earlier on Monday, the Al-Qahera News channel cited a source it described as high-ranking stating that a Hamas delegation would arrive in the Egyptian capital today to complete prisoner exchange negotiations with Israel and a ceasefire in Gaza.

However the Israeli war cabinet has since voted to go ahead with an invasion of Rafah and refuse the truce. Israel has now taken control of the Rafah Crossing, Gaza’s only link to the outside world, putting future humanitarian deliveries in jeopardy.

