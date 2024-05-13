Shin Bet arrests, investigates Israel traveller for visiting Iraq

An Israeli man is under investigation by the internal security agency, Shin Bet, after being arrested for travelling to Iraq, in what Israeli authorities criticise as being the case of an “adventurer”.

According to the news outlet, Ynet, the Shin Bet arrested a 24-year-old Israeli man after he aroused the suspicion of security officers upon landing at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion airport.

Following an initial investigation by the security agency, it was revealed that he visited Iraq – a country Israelis are prohibited from entering, by law – with the man claiming he had simply been travelling there as a tourist. He had supposedly used another passport of a country of which he is a dual national.

Described by sources in Israel’s law enforcement as an “adventurer”, the suspect was first investigated by the Shin Bet for several weeks before it cleared his involvement in any security-related crime.

Investigations are still reportedly ongoing, however, and his detention has been extended by the court numerous times.

The case reportedly dates back to last March, but was concealed after the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court placed a gag order on it at the request of security officials due to its previous classification as a “security investigation”.

