UN declined request to support Uyghur asylum seekers detained in Thailand

The UN’s refugee agency rejected requests from the Thai government to assist 48 Uyghur asylum seekers from China who have been detained in life-threatening conditions in Thailand for more than 10 years, The New Humanitarian reports.

“The documents show that UNHCR has failed to uphold its mandate to protect Uyghur refugees,” said Fortify Rights Director, John Quinley, after reviewing the documents.

“UNHCR leadership does not seem to be proactively trying to find solutions for the Uyghur refugees who are spending years in detention.”

UNHCR spokesperson, Babar Baloch, who reviewed excerpts of the documents, told The New Humanitarian on 2 May that the agency continues to raise this issue with Thai authorities.

