WHO driver killed, foreign employee injured by Israeli fire in Gaza's Rafah

A Palestinian driver with the World Health Organisation (WHO) was killed and a foreign employee injured in an Israeli attack in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu on Monday.

A WHO vehicle came under fire from Israeli forces in eastern Rafah, the sources said, adding that the injured foreign employee was rushed to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis city in southern Gaza for medical attention, Anadolu Agency reports.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, however, said the army launched an investigation into the incident that occurred near the Rafah Crossing with Egypt, a vital route for humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

KAN said it was not yet clear if Israeli forces or gunmen opened fire at the WHO car.

Since 7 October, when Israel launched a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, at least 171 UN personnel have been killed, according to UNRWA figures.

