The Israeli army said, Tuesday, that 22 more soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip and near the border with Lebanon in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reports.

A military statement said 15 soldiers were wounded in fighting in Gaza and another seven near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 620 soldiers have been killed and 3,456 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on 7 October, 2023.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 35,180 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) said it is “plausible” that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in the enclave.

