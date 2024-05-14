UN chief calls for Rafah border crossing to be 'immediately' re-opened

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called for the Rafah border crossing to be “immediately” re-opened Tuesday for humanitarian access throughout the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Secretary-General is appalled by the escalation of military activity in and around Rafah by the Israeli Defence Forces.

“These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation. At the same time, Hamas goes on firing rockets indiscriminately,” Guterres’ spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Civilians must be respected and protected at all times, in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza, Dujarric said.

“For people in Gaza, nowhere is safe now,” he added.

Guterres reiterated his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

