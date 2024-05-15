Egypt receives second payment of $14bn from UAE for Ras Al-Hikma project

Egypt received $14 billion from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as a second payment for the development of Ras Al-Hikma peninsula, a cabinet statement said, Reuters reports.

The deal with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, ADQ, to develop the peninsula, 200 km west of Alexandria, includes a total of $35 billion in investments and is one of the biggest deals of its kind.

Egypt has also started working with the UAE to waive an Emirati deposit of $6 billion in the Egyptian Central Bank and convert its value to the equivalent in Egyptian pounds (EGP), Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, added in the statement.

Egypt received $5 billion as a first payment in the property development deal in February and another $5 billion tranche on 1 March.

The cabinet said, in February, that the UAE and the Egyptian Central Bank were working to convert $11 billion worth of UAE deposits into Egyptian pounds.

Egypt has been struggling with a prolonged shortage of foreign currency and rapid inflation and the cash injection from the first two tranches helped alleviate currency pressures.

