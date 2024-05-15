Qatar: A ceasefire could be reached if Israel ends its insistence on continuing the war

The Qatari ministry of foreign affairs said yesterday that “if the Israelis give up their insistence on continuing the war, an agreement [regarding a ceasefire in Gaza] could be reached within days.”

This statement was made during a weekly press briefing by the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, and was posted on his X account.

Al-Ansari said: “Starting from the attacks on the land and ending with the ongoing raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, these continuous attacks indicate Israel’s lack of seriousness in reaching a state of peace.”

“In the event of a change in the Israeli position and if the Israelis give up their insistence on continuing the war, an agreement could be reached within days.”

READ: Malaysia PM Anwar meets Hamas leader Haniyeh in Qatar