Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Qatar: A ceasefire could be reached if Israel ends its insistence on continuing the war

May 15, 2024 at 11:02 am

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari in Doha, Qatar on 27 March, 2022 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari in Doha, Qatar on 27 March, 2022 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

The Qatari ministry of foreign affairs said yesterday that “if the Israelis give up their insistence on continuing the war, an agreement [regarding a ceasefire in Gaza] could be reached within days.”

This statement was made during a weekly press briefing by the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, and was posted on his X account.

Al-Ansari said: “Starting from the attacks on the land and ending with the ongoing raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, these continuous attacks indicate Israel’s lack of seriousness in reaching a state of peace.”

“In the event of a change in the Israeli position and if the Israelis give up their insistence on continuing the war, an agreement could be reached within days.”

READ: Malaysia PM Anwar meets Hamas leader Haniyeh in Qatar

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending