Swiss police forcibly disperse pro-Palestine student encampment at Geneva University

Swiss police have forcibly cleared a student sit-in against the continued Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip at the University of Geneva.

Police entered the university campus at dawn yesterday, and arrested approximately 60 students who refused to clear the sit-in, before releasing them.

Later, Palestinian flags and banners, tables and chairs were removed from the protest site.

The students said they would not end their protest in spite of the police’s intervention.

They demanded the university call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and sever ties with Israeli universities and research institutes.

The protests, which began on 2 May at the University of Lausanne in response to the Israeli attacks on Gaza and in support for other student protests for Palestine across America and Europe, included the universities in Basel, Bern, Fribourg and Neuchatel and Geneva.

Israel has now killed more than 35,200 Palestinians and wounded more than 78,200. Most of the casualties are children and women. Millions more are displaced in Gaza and face famine and acute shortages of water, medical aid and other essentials.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

