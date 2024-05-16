Egypt: Union of Arab Tribes holds first conference

The Union of Arab Tribes led by Ibrahim Al-Organi has organised its first conference to introduce the union’s role and explain its work plan for the near future. The union is made up for 30 Bedouin tribes from across Egypt and will play a pivotal role in helping the regime to eliminate terrorism.

“We also embrace national issues and support President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in the face of forced displacement that aims to liquidate the Palestinian issue at Egypt’s expense,” explained the union’s deputy leader, Ahmed Deif Saqr, “by rejecting [Israeli] aggression and finding a just and comprehensive solution by establishing an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 1967.”

The union he added, is a national gathering that includes members of the Arab tribes and unites them in one entity to support the state and its institutions in confronting the dangers facing the country from various directions.

Meanwhile, Major General Marwan Mustafa, the former director of the Arab Security Media Office in the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, said that Egypt is currently going through a critical and very delicate stage in its history. It may be on the verge of a military and legal confrontation with Israel, he claimed, and so has the right to resort to all means that support its position.

Critics have pointed out that Al-Organi is a friend of the son of Egyptian President Sisi, and that this doesn’t bode well for Sinai or the Palestinians in Gaza.

OPINION: Ibrahim Al-Organi is the crossing broker and friend of Sisi’s son