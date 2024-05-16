Israel sends delegation to Cairo to discuss ‘deep crisis’ following Rafah invasion

Israel sent a security delegation to Egypt on Wednesday to discuss the “deep crisis” between Cairo and Tel Aviv due to the occupation state’s invasion of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the official Israeli broadcaster Kan has reported.

“The main issue raised in the talks was the deep crisis between Israel and Egypt since the beginning of the war,” said Kan, “which has worsened since Israeli army forces entered the outskirts of Rafah, and the threats heard from Egyptian officials to reduce the level of [diplomatic] relations.”

The broadcaster noted that the Israelis also discussed the push for a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. “The Israeli goal is to provide Egypt with answers and try to find solutions to the closure of the Rafah Crossing, as well as convey a message that activity in Rafah will not be expanded without informing the Egyptians in advance,” it added.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli delegation was headed by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Ghassan Alian, in an attempt “to calm Egyptian anger” over the Rafah military operation.

“The delegation, which also included representatives of the Shin Bet Security Service, discussed the urgent need to open the Rafah Crossing for humanitarian aid.” After the talks, the delegation returned to Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on Israel to stop its military operations in Rafah. He stressed that the presence of Israeli forces at the Rafah Crossing obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid. “Israeli statements regarding coordination with Egypt regarding military operations in Rafah are false,” added the minister.

