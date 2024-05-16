UN rapporteur: Israel uses ‘jargon to create the illusion’ it is protecting civilians in Gaza

The UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said that Israel deceives the international community into believing that civilians are protected in its war on the Gaza Strip.

Albanese wrote in a post on X yesterday: “Israel’s use of #IHL [International Humanitarian Law] jargon (warnings, evacuation orders, safe zones) is to create the illusion that its military operations ensure protection of civilians.”

Israel's use of #IHL jargon (warnings, evacuation orders, safe zones) is to create the illusion that its military operations ensure protection of civilians. This "humanitarian camouflage" has de facto turned Gaza into a place "without civilians", where everything is detroyable &… https://t.co/12qtYtgvtJ — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 14, 2024

“This ‘humanitarian camouflage’ has de facto turned Gaza into a place ‘without civilians,’ where everything is destroyable & everyone is killable.”

In recent days, the Israeli army has ordered Palestinians residing in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate and once again displaced Palestinians who had taken refuge in Rafah.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in around 114,000 casualties, mostly children and women, with approximately 10,000 missing amidst massive destruction and famine that has claimed the lives of children and the elderly.

