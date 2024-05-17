Arab League: No official talks on deployment of Arab peacekeeping forces in Gaza

News published in Western media about the deployment of Arab peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip is speculative and no such talks have been held, the Arab League’s Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said yesterday.

Aboul Gheit made these remarks on the sidelines of the body’s 33rd Summit in Bahrain, where he also said that the Arab League is closely monitoring all developments related to the matter.

“No party spoke to us about what is being proposed and the assumptions being made in this regard.”

He mentioned that those who are making these assumptions are discussing the dismantling of the Hamas movement, stripping it of its ability to govern Gaza. This would lead to a new authority with its own military and security capabilities to maintain control over the Strip. During a transitional phase, Arab or international peacekeeping forces would be deployed.

Aboul Gheit said this was all speculative as Israel’s military operations are still ongoing.

He emphasised the crucial need for stability in the Gaza Strip.

