Turkiye UN envoy calls on Israel to end massacres

Turkiye’s permanent representative to the United Nations’ office in Vienna, Levent Eler, called on Israel to end massacres in Gaza and to provide uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite United Nations Security Council resolutions, Daily Sabah reports.

Delivering a speech before the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Commission at the UN Vienna Office, Levent Eler said Israel continues to ignore calls to cease attacks, end massacres and provide uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite UN Security Council resolutions.

The report says Israel has continued its brutal onslaught on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

In the first week of May, Turkey halts trade with Israel until permanent Gaza ceasefire.

