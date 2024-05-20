Ex-deputy Mossad chief: We lost the war in Gaza, achieved nothing

Former Mossad deputy chief Ram Ben-Barak said that the aggression against Gaza is a war that Israel is unequivocally losing.

“This war lacks a clear objective, and it’s evident that we’re unequivocally losing it,” Ben-Barak said.

Speaking during an interview with the Israeli public radio on Saturday, the former member of Israel’s Knesset also said the occupation army has been forced to return to fighting in the same areas in which it fought, losing more soldiers.

He added that Israel is losing on the international scene, relations with the United States are deteriorating and the economy is collapsing.

“Show me one thing we have succeeded in” during the war, he added.

The Washington Post reported that senior US intelligence officials share the White House’s doubts about the possibility of completely defeating Hamas.The US daily added that the Biden administration believes that Israel’s current strategy is not worth the cost in terms of human lives and destruction, cannot achieve its goal and will ultimately undermine broader US and Israeli goals in the Middle East.

Read: Netanyahu prevented heads of Mossad, Shin Bet meeting US officials