Improved ties boost Turkish tourist numbers in Egypt

The number of Turkish tourists visiting Egypt has seen a significant increase this year after the improved diplomatic relations between the two countries, Anadolu reported citing the CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, Amr El-Kady.

In an interview with the news wire, El-Kady stated that his country hosted around 80,000 Turkish tourists during the first four months of the year.

Data from the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) and the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism show a growth by over 40 per cent compared to the first four months of 2023, when the number of Turkish tourists in Egypt was 50,000.

El-Kady said he expects Egypt to receive 250,000 Turkish tourists by the end of the year as relations between the two countries return to normal.

With the visa facilitation recently provided to Turkish citizens, Egypt has seen a significant increase in the number of tourists coming from Turkiye, in addition to Cairo’s focus on reviving tourism.

“When you work on infrastructure such as roads, highways, airports, hotels, this is good for tourists as much as for the citizens,” El-Kady said, highlighting that the government has put in place projects to improve tourist related infrastructure.

