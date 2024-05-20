Palestinian death toll rises to 35,562 as Israel continues to pound Gaza

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel’s deadly onslaught has surged to 35,562 since last 7 October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 79,652 people have also been injured in the assault, the Ministry added in a statement.

“Israeli attacks killed 106 people and injured 176 others in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: WHO warns of critical shortage of medicine, fuel in Gaza