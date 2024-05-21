Iran to hold early presidential elections on 28 June 

Iran announced yesterday that it will hold early presidential elections on 28 June after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, the announcement of the date of the 14th presidential elections in the country came after a meeting between the heads of the judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

The agency stated that the registration of candidates will begin on 30 May, adding that electoral campaigns will take place between 12-27 June.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s first vice president, was appointed acting president yesterday, after Raisi’s death.

This came after state television announced the death of Raisi, his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash on Sunday in the East Azerbaijan Province while they were returning from the opening ceremony of a dam on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

A Turkish Akinci drone found the site of the helicopter crash and participated in the search at Iran’s request.

Rescue teams were able to reach the helicopter wreckage after efforts lasting 15 hours as a result of bad weather conditions.

