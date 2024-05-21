Norway to donate $10m to Palestine health sector in Jerusalem

Norway has signed an agreement worth $10 million with the Palestinian Authority (PA) to support the health sector in Jerusalem.

The Minister of Finance, Omar Al-Bitar, and the Head of the Norwegian Representative Office in Palestine, Tor Neviste, signed the agreement today in Ramallah, reported Wafa news agency.

The agreement will primarily fund the purchasing of medicines and medical supplies and will also support the treatment of thousands of patients in occupied East Jerusalem’s hospitals.

In response, the Minister of Health Majid Abu Ramadan expressed his appreciation of the Norwegian government, the Norwegian people and the representative office for all the support they are providing.

Agreement on budget support to Palestine: 100 mill. NOK will be spent on health, incl. medicine and treatment in East Jerusalem hospitals. In this difficult situation, Norway urges all donors to support PA institutions and services to the population in all parts of Palestine pic.twitter.com/ONfOAwlnuT — Norway in Palestine (@NorwayPalestine) May 20, 2024

According to Wafa news agency, Neviste stated that the agreement aims to reinforce the resilience of Palestinians in East Jerusalem and urged all donors to support PA institutions and services to the population in all parts of Palestine.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, will be the capital of a future Palestinian State.

READ: EU: 31 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza were damaged or destroyed