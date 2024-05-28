Borrell confirms continued EU support for UNRWA

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has reaffirmed the EU’s ongoing support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Borrell made the remarks during a speech at a conference on Syria held in the Belgian capital, Brussels, yesterday.

He highlighted that Syria hosts more than 400,000 Palestinian refugees.

We must continue to assist Palestinian refugees in Syria and other parts of the region, Borrell stated.

The EU foreign affairs chief stressed that the EU remains firmly committed to ensuring UNRWA’s presence in Syria in response to growing needs.

Discussing the situation in Syria, Borrell noted that the 13-year-long conflict has negatively impacted the lives of civilians, devastated the country and destabilised the region.

He stated that despite the extensive humanitarian suffering throughout the region, it is not an excuse to ignore the plight of Syrians and their hardships.

Borrell highlighted the unprecedented humanitarian needs in Syria, stating that around 16.7 million Syrians currently require humanitarian aid – the highest number since the crisis began in 2021.

He also criticised the Syrian regime and its allies for systematically violating international humanitarian law, attacking innocent civilians and destroying vital civilian infrastructure.

