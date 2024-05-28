France National Assembly session suspended after MP waves Palestinian flag

The head of France’s National Assembly suspended the afternoon session of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after Sebastien Delogu, a deputy of the left-wing Les Insoumis (LFI) party, waved a Palestinian flag to draw attention to the situation in Gaza, Reuters has reported.

“This is not tolerable,” said Yael Braun-Pivet as she suspended the session.

“We will continue to carry the voices of peace everywhere, all the time,” insisted the LFI party later on X where it posted a video of the incident.

The incident took place as junior trade minister Franck Riester was answering a question about the situation in Gaza, where Israel’s offensive against the Palestinians has stirred global condemnation for the number of civilians killed and wounded, most of them children and women.

