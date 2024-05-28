Middle East Monitor
France National Assembly session suspended after MP waves Palestinian flag

A French politician was ejected from the French parliament after raising a Palestinian flag during a debate. Sebastien Doglu, a deputy for the southern French city of Marseille, was forced to leave the National Assembly hall and his Palestinian flag was confiscated by security, while his peers applauded him. The leader of the LFI, Jean Luc-Melonchon, backed up his colleague on Twitter: 'We have seen too much, heard too much from the friends of the genocide in the National Assembly...arms embargo, recognition of the State of Palestine. Don't look elsewhere! The genocide is before your eyes.'

May 28, 2024 at 4:20 pm

The head of France’s National Assembly suspended the afternoon session of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after Sebastien Delogu, a deputy of the left-wing Les Insoumis (LFI) party, waved a Palestinian flag to draw attention to the situation in Gaza, Reuters has reported.

“This is not tolerable,” said Yael Braun-Pivet as she suspended the session.

“We will continue to carry the voices of peace everywhere, all the time,” insisted the LFI party later on X where it posted a video of the incident.

The incident took place as junior trade minister Franck Riester was answering a question about the situation in Gaza, where Israel’s offensive against the Palestinians has stirred global condemnation for the number of civilians killed and wounded, most of them children and women.

