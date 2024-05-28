Oman FM visits Iran to strengthen ties after death of Raisi

During a joint press conference yesterday with Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, in Tehran, Iran’s Interim Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, spoke of the necessity of strong regional bonds to expel foreign influence from the region.

“Today, we are consolidating friendly and fraternal relations and promoting multilateral ties with our neighbours,” he stated.

Al-Busaidi’s visit follows last week’s helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Expressing solidarity, the Omani diplomat noted: “My visit is to convey the brotherly feelings and solidarity we have with Iran during this tragic time.”

لقاءاتنا اليوم في طهران جسدت استمرارية التشاور والتنسيق والمتابعة في شتى ميادين التعاون الثنائي والتشاور البناء تجاه مجمل القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، مع اهتمام البلدين بالروابط الإنسانية والثقافية وتعزيزها. https://t.co/0mt63tSIFf — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) May 27, 2024

Discussions focused on the Israeli occupation army’s war crimes on Gaza. Both ministers underscored the importance of efforts to end the war and provide humanitarian aid to Palestine. Al-Busaidi emphasised: “Our mutual goal is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

Bagheri Kani highlighted the significance of maintaining strong ties with neighbouring states, reflecting the foreign policy priorities of Raisi’s administration. He acknowledged Muscat’s support and its role in regional negotiations, particularly in light of the leadership vacuum caused by the recent deaths.

The sultanate has been mediating indirect US-Iran talks to ease regional tensions, including issues related to the Houthi-led government in Yemen and Iran’s support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

Also yesterday, Al-Busaidi paid a visit to the house of Amir-Abdollahian. The Omani foreign minister, along with his accompanying delegation, met with the deceased’s relatives and prayed for the souls of the victims of the crash.

OPINION: Losing Raisi: A major setback, but the Islamic Republic will endure