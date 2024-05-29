'Enough is enough': F1’s Lewis Hamilton says Israel's attacks on Gaza ‘must stop’

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a halt to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip that have continued for nearly eight months and killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.

“Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop – for the children, for their families, and for their lives,” the 39-year-old Mercedes driver wrote in an Instagram story yesterday.

Hamilton also shared a video of children living in Rafah, the southern Gaza city Israel invaded despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice against it. An air strike on Sunday on a displacement camp in the city killed at least 45 Palestinians and ignited fires that spread quickly through makeshift accommodation.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, killing more than 36,000 Palestinians, the vast majority women and children, and leaving vast swathes of Gaza in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel’s incursion in Rafah, launched in early May, has forced 1 million people to flee the city.

