Iran has made sea-launched ballistic missile ‘available to Houthis’

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that the country’s sea-launched Ghadr ballistic missile has been made available to Yemen’s Houthis, Reuters has reported. The agency is believed to be affiliated to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Now, the missile… has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime,” added Tasnim.

Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Iran supports the Houthis but has repeatedly denied arming the group. The Houthis are the de facto government in may parts of Yemen, and have been attacking shipping lanes in and around the Red Sea to show support for Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

The “solidarity” attacks against vessels linked in any way to the occupation state of Israel have had a major impact on businesses which depend on the vital shipping route.

According to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Iran is armed with the largest number of ballistic missiles in the region. It is also a major producer of drones.

