Austria arrests 16 students during pro-Palestine protest

Austrian police arrested 16 students in front of the Vienna University of Technology during a sit-in in support of Palestine.

Anadolu news agency correspondent reported yesterday that students at the university set up tents on the lawn to protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza that have been ongoing for about eight months.

Police intervened to break up the sit-in and arrested 16 students.

Vienna Police said the sit-in had been organised without prior notice.

It added that the demonstration had the potential to disturb public order, and they interfered due to the use of the slogan “intifada” which is banned in the country.

Gaza encampments have increased across Europe and the US with students calling for an end to Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Gaza and for their education institutions to divest from companies that support the occupation.

