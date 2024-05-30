Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Houthis claim targeting 10 Israel, US, UK ships in a week

May 30, 2024 at 7:45 pm

Yemeni tribesmen belonging to the Houthi movement carry a model of the Houthi-hijacked Israeli Galaxy Leader cargo ship while participating in a popular parade and rally held to support Palestinians and against the US-UK aerial attacks on Yemen, on February 7, 2024, in Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]

Yemeni tribesmen belonging to the Houthi movement carry a model of the Houthi-hijacked Israeli Galaxy Leader cargo ship while participating in a popular parade and rally held to support Palestinians and against the US-UK aerial attacks on Yemen, on February 7, 2024, in Sana’a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]

The Yemeni Houthi group said, Thursday, it targeted 10 ships affiliated with the US, UK and Israel in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and the Indian Ocean.

Al-Houthi forces “carried out, during the current week, operations in support of Gaza with 27 ballistic, winged missiles and drones, in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and towards the Mediterranean,” leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

He said operations targeted ‘ships affiliated with the Israeli, US and UK enemies, and ships belonging to companies that violated the ban on entering the ports of Occupied Palestine,” with disclosing the names of the companies.

Al-Houthi added that the “number of ships targeted since the beginning of the support operations for Gaza (last November) reached 129.”

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a devastating Israeli offensive since 7 October.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

READ: Houthis down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending