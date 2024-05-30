Houthis claim targeting 10 Israel, US, UK ships in a week

The Yemeni Houthi group said, Thursday, it targeted 10 ships affiliated with the US, UK and Israel in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and the Indian Ocean.

Al-Houthi forces “carried out, during the current week, operations in support of Gaza with 27 ballistic, winged missiles and drones, in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and towards the Mediterranean,” leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

He said operations targeted ‘ships affiliated with the Israeli, US and UK enemies, and ships belonging to companies that violated the ban on entering the ports of Occupied Palestine,” with disclosing the names of the companies.

Al-Houthi added that the “number of ships targeted since the beginning of the support operations for Gaza (last November) reached 129.”

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a devastating Israeli offensive since 7 October.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

