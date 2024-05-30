Iran: No evidence of sabotage or electronic warfare in Raisi’s helicopter

The Iranian General Staff announced that it did not find evidence of electronic interference or sabotage to cause the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the country’s President, Ebrahim Raisi.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the General Staff issued a report yesterday regarding the helicopter crash that killed Raisi and his companions in northwestern Iran last week.

The report stated that most of the documents and records related to the repair and maintenance of the helicopter were carefully examined, and no defects were found that could cause the accident.

The report explained that during the duration of the mission and up to 69 seconds before the accident occurred, communication was maintained with the helicopter, ruling out any interruption in the communications system or frequency interference.

The report also noted that the current and expected weather conditions from Tabriz Airport (the starting point) to the first and second destinations were favourable and suitable for flight conditions according to visual flight laws.

It added that the weather on the way back needs further investigation after statements from the pilots and passengers of the other two helicopters are examined.

According to the report by specialised experts, no effects of electronic warfare were observed on the helicopter.

On 20 May, Iranian television announced the death of Raisi, his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash the night before in the East Azerbaijan Province during their return from the inauguration of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan.

The Governor of Tabriz, Malek Rahmati, and the imam of Tabriz Mosque, Muhammad Ali Hashem, also died in the accident, in addition to two senior officers in the Revolutionary Guard, and the helicopter’s three crew members.

