Turkiye suspends diplomatic visa deal with Afghanistan

Turkiye announced the suspension of an agreement with Afghanistan for visa exemption to holders of diplomatic passports, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, the presidential office said the agreement on mutual removal of visas with Afghanistan for diplomatic passport holders, which was approved by the Turkish government in 2008, would be suspended starting on 1 June.

The report says that a delegation of the General Directorate of Migration visited the Asian country earlier this month to discuss the irregular migration of Afghan nationals to Turkiye.

Turkiye has been a major destination for Afghan irregular migrants, before and after the Taliban takeover in the country.

