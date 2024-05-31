Middle East Monitor
ADNOC signs low-carbon ammonia, LNG carrier deals with Korean partners

May 31, 2024 at 7:40 pm

A picture shows a storage facility of oil giant ADNOC in the Msaffah industrial district in the Emiarti capital Abu Dhabi on 17 January 2022 [AFP via Getty Images]

ADNOC revealed LNG, low-carbon ammonia agreements during the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President’s state visit to the Republic of Korea, Gulf News reports.

According to the report, both the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, witnessed the signing of the agreements.

ADNOC’s agreements include the development of low-carbon ammonia value chains and LNG supply with the company’s Korean counterparts.

The report adds the new deals also are part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in priority fields including economy and investment, conventional and clean energy, peaceful nuclear energy, defence and defence technology and cybersecurity, and other areas of mutual interest.

