Brussels: EU employees hold symbolic funeral for Gaza victims

European Union employees in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, held a symbolic funeral for the victims of massacres committed by the Israeli army against Palestinian refugees in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency has reported.

On Thursday, employees gathered in front of the European Commission and European Council buildings wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They spread out their jackets and lay on the ground, holding signs depicting blood-stained hands. They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Since Sunday evening, Israel has been committing a series of massacres against refugees in western Rafah, an area the Israeli army claimed to be “safe”. This is despite an order from the International Court of Justice to halt the ongoing ground assault on the city since 6 May.

These massacres have resulted in the deaths of 72 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, and 200 deaths according to a UN official, over 48 hours. The discrepancy in the death toll is due to the shutdown of Rafah hospitals and the presence of numerous critical injuries without medical intervention.

Israel continues its offensive on Gaza, ignoring a UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures to prevent acts of “genocide” and “improve the humanitarian situation”. Furthermore, Israel is disregarding the International Criminal Court’s intention to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister, Yoav Galant.

