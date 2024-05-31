Iran reveals it received message from Israel

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Air Force commander said that Israel sent a message to Tehran urging it to avoid retaliation for the attack on the embassy in Damascus in April.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh added that Tel Aviv conveyed messages to Tehran that it will make concessions in Gaza to avoid an Iranian response.

Zadeh added that Israel conveyed the messages through the Egyptian foreign minister.

The attack killed Quds Force commander in Lebanon and Syria, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and seven other Revolutionary Guards members.

Iran’s Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, accused Israel of the attack and threatened a harsh response. About two weeks later, Tehran sent more than 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones toward Israel.

