Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel official says Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by Biden is 'victory to Hamas'

May 31, 2024 at 8:27 pm

President of the United States Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on May 29, 2024 [Kyle Mazza - Anadolu Agency]

President of the United States Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on May 29, 2024 [Kyle Mazza – Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli official, on Friday, said a ceasefire proposal in Gaza that US President Joe Biden said was green-lighted by Tel Aviv amounted to a “victory to Hamas”, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Israeli private broadcaster, Channel 12, the official, whose name was withheld in the report, said Biden lacks an understanding of the reality of the conflict.

In a speech earlier on Friday, Biden had laid out the latest proposal for a deal to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza, which he said was green-lighted by Tel Aviv, urging Palestinian group, Hamas, to accept it.

The proposal extends over three phases: the first spanning six weeks and including a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.

READ: Israel completes combat operations in part of north Gaza, military says

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending