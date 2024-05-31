Israel official says Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by Biden is 'victory to Hamas'

An Israeli official, on Friday, said a ceasefire proposal in Gaza that US President Joe Biden said was green-lighted by Tel Aviv amounted to a “victory to Hamas”, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Israeli private broadcaster, Channel 12, the official, whose name was withheld in the report, said Biden lacks an understanding of the reality of the conflict.

In a speech earlier on Friday, Biden had laid out the latest proposal for a deal to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza, which he said was green-lighted by Tel Aviv, urging Palestinian group, Hamas, to accept it.

The proposal extends over three phases: the first spanning six weeks and including a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.

