Morocco: 600 uni staff demand end to ties with Israel university

Six hundred Moroccan professors and administrative staff at Abdelmalek Essaadi University in the northern city of Tetouan, have demanded their university cancel a partnership agreement with the Israeli University of Haifa.

In a petition addressed to the university president, the signatories also demanded “the cessation of all forms of normalisation with the [Israeli] occupation entity and all university institutions affiliated with it.”

“Our initiative comes as a step of solidarity with the Palestinian people against the crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity that they have been subjected to for more than eight months,” the petition read, adding that the Israeli occupation forces’ crimes have “deliberately and systematically targeted all higher education institutions” in the besieged Gaza Strip and killed Palestinian university presidents, deans, professors and students.

The partnership deal was signed in September 2022.

